Karachi, Jan 30 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner accused of kidnapping two women in 2019 has escaped from Karachi Police's custody after he was taken for shopping while returning from a court hearing, officials said on Sunday.

The two policemen accompanying accused Zohaib Ali Qureshi have been suspended, they said.

The kidnapping case was filed in 2019 after a make-up artist and a blogger were abducted by a gang from Defence Colony in Karachi.

Officials said while returning from a court hearing to the Central Jail here on Friday, the accused asked his custodian policemen to allow him to do some shopping.

Zohaib was taken to a mall on Tariq Road from where he managed to flee.

The accompanying officials are being investigated as the main accused in Zohaib's escape. Further probe is underway.

