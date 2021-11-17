United Nations, Nov 17 (PTI) President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid has launched a fellowship that will benefit eight young diplomats from underrepresented countries at the world body over the remainder of the 76th UNGA session.

"As a small islander, I know all too well the struggles that many countries, particularly those in special situations, face when ensuring representation abroad, whether at the UN or at events such as COP26. We need to do more to build capacities where they are needed. I hope we can do our part,” Shahid said.

The President of the General Assembly's Harnessing Opportunities for Promoting Empowerment of Youth Fellowship - the PGA's Fellowship for HOPE - will draw primarily from underrepresented countries at the UN, particularly from Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States and will aim to open the doors to the inner workings of the United Nations.

Developed in partnership with the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the fellowship will allow participants to garner a deeper understanding of the United Nations system, its organs and subsidiary bodies through training components that shall cover the full gamut of issues relevant to the world today, from climate change to COVID-19, from peace and security, to human rights and gender equality.

"This is a flagship initiative of the Presidency of Hope - one that is particularly close to my heart. I am a firm believer in the importance of engaging with youth and enhancing the role of youth at all levels of decision making. To invest in the future of multilateralism, we need to invest in our youth and bring them closer to the work of the United Nations,” Shahid said in a letter to Member States.

In terms of selection process, Member States have been invited to nominate one candidate for consideration. An independent expert panel, consisting of one Member State, representative of the UN System, and Civil Society Organisation, will assess candidates, taking into consideration gender and regional representation.

The deadline for applications is November 30, with candidates expected in New York by early January 2022. The 76th session of the General Assembly will end mid-September next year.

