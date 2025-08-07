Trucks carrying Afghan nationals expelled from Pakistan are seen parked as refugees wait for registration at the Omari refugee camp near the Torkham border in Mohmand Dara, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan (File Photo/Reuters)

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 (ANI): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has urged Pakistan to halt the deportation of vulnerable Afghan refugees, warning that forced returns, particularly of women, girls, and individuals with medical conditions, could breach fundamental human rights protections, Khaama Press reported.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 6, the UN refugee agency expressed "serious concern" over Pakistan's decision to deport Afghans holding temporary residence permits, calling on authorities to protect those in need of international protection.

According to Khaama Press, the agency specifically highlighted the heightened risks facing Afghan women and girls if returned to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, stating that forced returns could expose them to "severe violations of their fundamental rights."

UNHCR also appealed to Pakistan to exempt students and those with medical conditions from the deportation plan, noting their "particular vulnerability and need for continued support."

While the agency welcomed Pakistan's move to grant a one-month grace period before deportations begin, it urged the government to use this time to "assess individual cases and uphold humanitarian principles," as reported by Khaama Press.

As per UN data cited by Khaama Press, over 2.1 million Afghans have returned or been deported to Afghanistan in 2025 alone, including at least 352,000 individuals expelled from Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities have announced that deportations of Afghan nationals holding expired or temporary documentation will commence from September 1, 2025, under a broader policy targeting irregular migration.

Khaama Press further reported that UNHCR has reiterated its call for Pakistan and other host countries to respect their international legal obligations, including the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning refugees to countries where their lives or freedoms may be at risk.

With humanitarian conditions continuing to deteriorate in Afghanistan, the agency has emphasised the need for "a coordinated and rights-based approach" to ensure displaced Afghans -- especially women, children, and the ill -- are "treated with dignity and protected from further harm." (ANI)

