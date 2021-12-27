Kabul [Afghanistan], December 27 (ANI): United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Monday said that it has employed mobile health teams in Afghanistan to provide health services to women and children after the humanitarian crisis in the country deepened post the Taliban takeover.

UNICEF said that mobile health teams will travel across Afghanistan to address the health issues of those women and children who cannot access the services, reported Khaama Press.

Also Read | Omicron Variant Will Spike COVID-19 Cases 'Much Higher', Says Top US Scientist Dr Anthony Fauci.

The teams are equipped with urgent nutritional packages and will provide services to the malnourished children in Afghanistan.

Earlier, UNICEF had estimated nearly half of the Afghan children to be facing malnutrition in 2022.

Also Read | New York Sees Four-Cold Rise in Children Hospitalisations Due to Omicron Spread.

On the other hand, the UN has estimated over 24 million people of Afghanistan to be on the verge of starvation as the country is going through the worst humanitarian disaster on earth, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)