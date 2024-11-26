New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, is going to inaugurate 'Shunyata'--an exhibition of paintings by Indian artist, poet, and diplomat Abhay K on November 29 at the National Museum in New Delhi.

BR Mani, Director General of the National Museum, in his message for the exhibition said, "We are delighted to host 'Shunyata', an exhibition of paintings by well-known poet, artist, and diplomat Abhay K at the National Museum of India, which houses the Holy Relics of Buddha at its premises and has a copy of the Prajnaparamita Sutras, which would also be displayed alongwith other artefacts and paintings of Abhay K." The Buddhist concept of 'Shunyata or Emptiness', which comes from the Buddha's Pratityasamutpada (Dependent Origination) theory, was, as per the legends, revealed by Bodhisattva Avlokiteshvara to Sariputra on the Gridhakuta Parvat (Vulture's Peak) in Rajgriha (Rajgir) in Bihar through his Hriday Prajnaparamita Sutra ( Heart of Transcendental Wisdom), popularly known as the Heart Sutra, which begins with these famous words: 'Form is emptiness, emptiness is form.' Later, philosopher Nagarjuna developed his philosophy of Madhyamaka or Shunyavad from it. Abhay K, has tried visualising 'Shunyata', or the emptiness of the inherent or independent existence of all phenomena, in his paintings. Forms are visible when one looks at them closely, but as one moves away from them, forms disappear, and what remains is emptiness, a true validation of the crux of the Heart Sutra. The forms that appear are mere approximations of figures familiar and unfamiliar, gods and goddesses, mortals and immortals, plants and animals; all transient. Abhay K's paintings depicting forms in a meditative state as well as emptiness have a calming effect and transport us to realms where art and imagination converge in breathtaking harmony. They are thought-provoking and carry the vital message of transience and impermanence, which can help humanity overcome suffering. He has exhibited his paintings in several countries earlier, including Russia, France, Brazil, and Madagascar, as well as the state-of-the art Bihar Museum in India.

Also Read | COP29: An Initiative of Ethics, Climate Concerns, or Commercial Interests?.

The exhibition will be open for viewing until 8th December. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)