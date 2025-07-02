Dubai, Jul 2 (PTI) A delegation led by Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy met senior leaders of the United Arab Emirates and discussed strengthening collaboration in steel sector between India and the UAE during a three-day visit, which concluded on Wednesday.

"The visit is part of regular high level exchanges between India and the UAE in recent years and strengthens the comprehensive strategic partnership," according to an official press release.

On Monday, Kumaraswamy met with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, during which they discussed strengthening collaboration in the steel sector, the release said.

On Tuesday, the delegation, including senior officials of the steel ministry, SAIL, MECON, and NMDC, met with UAE's economy and tourism minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, during which they discussed trade and economic relations between the two countries.

A significant outcome of the visit was the inauguration of Representative Offices for three major Indian public sector enterprises: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), and MECON Limited, in Dubai.

"The opening of offices in Dubai is reflective of the Government of India's priority of Indian steel companies expanding their global footprint and leveraging wider opportunities," the release said.

During the visit, the delegation also met with senior officials of RAK Port and visited quarries of Stevin Rock in Ras Al-Khaimah, as well as units of Emirates Global Aluminum and Conares Steel in Jebel Ali, Dubai.

The steel minister also engaged with members of the Karnataka diaspora in the UAE and participated in a round table of steel companies in Dubai.

