New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal convened a meeting with the President of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Hisham Aljadhey, to fortify the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

"Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, President of the Saudi Food & Drug Authority. Explored avenues to expand collaboration in the food & pharmaceutical sectors to further strengthen the India-Saudi Arabia partnership," Piyush Goyal's office posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: Hamas Rocket Falls on Israeli Kindergarten, No Injuries.

https://twitter.com/PiyushGoyalOffc/status/1720447618621546593

During the meeting, the Indian Food and Processed Products Export Development Authority and the President of the Saudi Food & Drug Authority discussed aspects of joint cooperation in the areas of investment in food while preserving its safety and ensuring its quality for consumers.

Also Read | Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Warns Israel Against Launching Attacks, Says 'Preemptive Strike on Lebanon Would Be Its Most Foolish Mistake Ever'.

"During my meeting with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), I discussed the areas of joint cooperation in the fields of investment in food while maintaining its safety and ensuring its quality for consumers in accordance with the regulations and requirements of SFDA," Hisham Aljadhey posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier today, the President of the Saudi Food & Drug Authority, Hisham Aljadhey, met with the Director General of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Dr. Rajiv Singh Raghuvanshi, to discuss aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries in enhancing the safety and quality of medicines and medical products.

Additionally, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also held a meeting with Carlos Favaro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)