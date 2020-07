New Orleans (US), Jul 29 (AP) A historically Black university in Louisiana has received a USD 20 million donation from an anonymous donor, the largest private contribution in the school's history.

Xavier University of Louisiana announced the gift on Tuesday, saying the donation will allow the school to expand scholarships and make needed investments to sustain their mission as the country's only Catholic and historically Black university.

“This is a remarkable demonstration of support and encouragement for Xavier and its mission, and a reminder that what we do is important-not only at the University, but also within our global community,” Reynold Verret, the university's president, said in a news release.

The school produces more Black medical school graduates than any other university in the U.S., the school said. A little over 3,000 students attend the university.

The announcement came on the same day that MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced that she had given away USD 1.67 billion to various organizations who address issues such as racial or gender equity. She listed Xavier as one of the organisations. (AP)

