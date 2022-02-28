New York [US], February 28 (ANI): Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya on Sunday (local time) said that the UNSC has failed to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

"Russian Federation voted against the draft resolution; the UNSC failed to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security," Nebenzya said at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.

He also highlighted that two days ago, Russia vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution on Ukraine.

"We did not see even a hint at an attempt to reach a constructive solution at the council & yet 2 days ago, we blocked a draft specifically for the reason that it was both, one-sided & unbalanced. We have not seen a new initiative since then," Nebenzya said.

"The Russian Army does not threaten civilians in Ukraine, they're not shelling civilian infrastructure. A threat to civilians is now posed by Ukrainian nationalists who have effectively seized hostages to use as human shields," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ambassador to UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said that as per the Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko, at least 16 children were killed since February 24.

He continued saying that as per Ukrainian Education Ministry, more than 3,50,000 school children have no access to education.

"Enemy losses as of February 27 have amounted to nearly 4,300 and over 200 taken as prisoners of war; Russia denies. Ukraine had opened a hotline for relatives of Russian soldiers who can't be contacted; over 100 calls from Russian mothers were received during the 1st hr," he said.

"It is extremely alarming that the Russian President has resorted today to open nuclear blackmail. The world must take this threat very seriously," Kyslytsya said.

He also condemned the involvement of Belarus in the armed aggression against Ukraine. "Since the beginning of the Russian aggression this country has provided its territory for the Russian offensive," Kyslytsya said. (ANI)

