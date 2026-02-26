Yamanashi (Japan), February 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture on green hydrogen technology, under which Indian students will receive high-level technical training in Japan.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is currently on a visit to Japan, termed the agreement a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral cooperation. Addressing the UP Investment Roadshow held in Yamanashi Prefecture, the Chief Minister showcased Uttar Pradesh's new development policy and investment opportunities before the global industry.

In his address, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh has transformed its governance approach from reactive to proactive, adding that this shift has laid the foundation for the state's rapid economic growth.

During the event, the Chief Minister announced that a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi on green hydrogen technology. Under this agreement, students from Uttar Pradesh's higher technical institutions will receive training in Japan, and this technology will be implemented in the state's industry, public transport, and energy sectors.

The initiative, he said, would contribute significantly towards achieving the net-zero target envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister stated that our delegation participated in several G2G (Government to Government) and G2B (Government to Business) level meetings in Tokyo, where extensive interactions were held with Japanese business groups in collaboration with the Indian Embassy.

He expressed special thanks to the Yamanashi administration for taking active initiatives to advance investment dialogue.

Describing robotics as a key technology of the future, the Chief Minister said that the Uttar Pradesh government has made provisions to establish a Centre of Excellence for Robotics in the budget.

"We are confident that the cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi will take India-Japan relations to new heights and play a vital role in achieving energy self-sufficiency and disseminating technology to the general public," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh, with a population of approximately 250 million, is India's largest state, blessed with special gifts of nature. India's most fertile land, largest water resources, vast human resources, and spiritual and cultural heritage give Uttar Pradesh its special identity.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has reached new heights of development, having successfully tripled its per capita income and economy in the last nine years. Today, Uttar Pradesh is among India's fastest-growing economies," he said.

Highlighting the transformation in governance, the Chief Minister said that while the previous system was reactive to problems, Uttar Pradesh has now adopted a proactive governance model. The government is continuously taking initiatives to attract investment, facilitate industries, adopt new technologies, and enhance global partnerships. With this vision, a high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh has visited Japan to transform potential into opportunities.

Expressing gratitude to the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture and his team, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Japanese government and the Yamanashi administration have provided the Indian delegation with an important opportunity to closely understand their specific sectors and interact directly with the industry.

CM Yogi also welcomed the industry leaders and members of the Indian community present. The Chief Minister stated that the Governor of Yamanashi visited Uttar Pradesh in December 2024, and since then, continuous dialogue, follow-up, and exchange of delegations between the two governments have taken this cooperation in a new direction.

He added that following the study and report of the business delegation, a delegation from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Yamanashi today at the invitation of the Governor, where the cooperation has taken concrete shape.

Among those present were Lieutenant Governor Junichi Ishidera, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, Indian Ambassador to Japan Nagma Malik, officials of the Uttar Pradesh delegation, Yamanashi industry representatives and members of the Indian community. (ANI)

