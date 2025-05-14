Montevideo [Uruguay], May 14 (ANI): Jose Mujica, Uruguay's former President, passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 89, after battling cancer for more than a year, according to a report by CNN.

Mujica was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus in May 2024, which then spread to his liver.

Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi paid tribute to the former president and said, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our comrade Pepe Mujica. President, activist, leader, and leader. We will miss you dearly, dear old man. Thank you for everything you gave us and for your profound love for your people."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo also expressed condolences and called Mujica an example of "wisdom, foresight, and simplicity."

"We deeply regret the passing of our beloved Pepe Mujica, an example to Latin America and the entire world for his wisdom, foresight, and simplicity. We extend our sadness and condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Uruguay," Pardo wrote on X.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales also expressed condolences and said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of my brother Pepe Mujica. I always remember his advice, full of experience and wisdom. He was a fervent believer in integration and the Great Homeland. His teachings and great example remain. I extend my condolences to his family, fellow activists, and the Uruguayan people. All of Latin America is in mourning."

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez said, "A better world. That's what Pepe Mujica believed in, fought for, and lived for. Politics makes sense when it is lived like this, from the heart. My deepest affection to his family and to Uruguay."

Known as Pepe, Jose Mujica, guerrilla fighter and stalwart of leftist leadership in Latin America, was elected president in 2009 at the age of 74, according to a report by the New York Times.

