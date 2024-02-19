Indianapolis [US], February 19 (ANI): One person was killed and 5 others sustained severe injuries following a shooting at a Waffle House in Indianapolis early Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Waffle House at approximately 12:40 a.m. ET and, upon arrival, found five people with gunshot wounds.

Also Read | Wildlife Smuggling at Thailand Airport: Mongolian Man Caught With Komodo Dragons, Pythons and Exotic Fish at Airport.

Those five victims--three men in stable condition, one woman in stable condition and one woman in critical condition--were transported via ambulances to area hospitals.

The woman in critical condition later died at the hospital, the police said.

Also Read | Landslide in Afghanistan: 25 Dead, 10 Injured After Landslide Hits Nuristan Province.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the woman's name once her next of kin has been notified.

Moreover, officers were also notified of a sixth gunshot victim--a man in critical condition--who either took himself or was taken by someone else to a local hospital, according to police.

Preliminary information indicates the "incident started with a disturbance between two groups that escalated to gunfire," police said.

"It is not clear at this point if any of the people injured were also individuals who fired shots. That will be part of what detectives will attempt to determine," police said in a statement.

"Detectives are also working to review any video surveillance footage that may be available, as the business does have surveillance cameras."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)