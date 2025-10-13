South Carolina [US], October 13 (ANI): The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting incident in which four people were killed and several others injured on St. Helena Island.

In a post on X, the Sheriff's Office stated, "Sheriff's Office Investigating shooting that injured multiple people on St. Helena."

According to officials, shortly before 1 a.m. on October 12, 2025, the Communications Center received multiple reports of a shooting that occurred at Willie's Bar and Grill, located at 7 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on St. Helena Island.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a large crowd, with several individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. It was learned that hundreds of people had gathered at the location when the shooting took place. Multiple victims and witnesses reportedly ran to nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gunfire.

Several victims were transported by Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to hospitals, while others continued to arrive at area hospitals seeking medical attention for injuries sustained during the incident.

As per the Sheriff's Office, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. At this time, at least 20 people were injured, four were transported to hospitals in critical condition, and four victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. The names of the victims have not been released. The Beaufort County Coroner's Office is expected to share additional information once the next of kin have been notified.

"This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones," the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office further noted that it is investigating persons of interest and expressed appreciation for the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, area fire departments, and Beaufort County EMS personnel who worked at the scene to aid those injured.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact Investigator Master Sergeant Duncan at 843-255-3418. The Sheriff's Office also encouraged residents to report suspicious or criminal activity through the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County via the P3 Tips app, online at tipsbft.com, or by calling 844-TIPS-BFT (844-847-7238). (ANI)

