Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): The United States has announced USD 41 million assistance to help India respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen the country's preparedness for COVID-19 and future health emergencies.

The assistance will support access to COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related mental health services, timely referrals to medical services, and access to healthcare in remote areas, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said.

"India came to the assistance of the United States during this country's time of need, and now the United States stands with the people of India as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency said.

Through this additional funding, USAID will continue to partner with India to strengthen healthcare supply chains and electronic health information systems, support its vaccination efforts, and mobilize and coordinate private sector relief.

The USAID has contributed more than USD 200 million to India's COVID-19 relief and response efforts since the pandemic began, including more than USD 50 million in emergency supplies and training for more than 214,000 frontline health workers on infection prevention and control, benefitting more than 42 million Indians.

In May, President Joe Biden announced USD 100 million worth of Covid-19 assistance to India.

The US-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has raised more than USD 1.2 million for coronavirus-related efforts in India. (ANI)

