New York, Jan 18 (AP) The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in more than a year, underscoring the resilience of the labour market despite elevated interest rates that are intended to cool the economy.

Jobless claim applications fell to 187,000 for the week ending January 13, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That's the fewest since September of 2022.

The four-week average of claims, a less volatile reading, fell by 4,750 to 203,250. That's the lowest four-week average in almost a year.

Overall, 1.81 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Jan. 6, a decline of 26,000 from the previous week.

Weekly unemployment claims are viewed as representative for the number of US layoffs in a given week. They have remained at extraordinarily low levels despite high interest rates and elevated inflation.(AP)

