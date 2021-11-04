Washington [US], November 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Part of the US government staff in Ethiopia and their family members can voluntarily leave the country amid internal armed conflict and civil unrest, the US Embassy in Addis Ababa said on Thursday.

"On November 3, the Department authorised the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages," the US embassy in Ethiopia said in a statement.

The embassy suggested that the US citizens consider departing from the country, since "incidents of civil unrest and ethnic violence may occur without warning."

The embassy said that the US citizens planning to remain "should ensure they have sufficient provisions stocked in case they need to shelter in place," noting that "further escalation is likely, and may cause supply chain shortages, communications blackouts and travel disruptions."

The Ethiopian government and the TPLF rebels have been engaged in year-long hostilities over control of the northern part of the country. The rebels are moving southward, having taken control of the town of Kombolcha on October 31, located less than 370 kilometres (230 miles) north of the capital of Addis Ababa.

This development was one of the factors prompting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to declare a state of emergency in Ethiopia as the rebels gradually advance toward the capital. (ANI/Xinhua)

