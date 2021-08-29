Milan, Aug 29 (AP) Aircraft carrying U.S. citizens and Afghan nationals evacuated from the chaos in Afghanistan have left Italy headed to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

A joint statement from the Naval Air Station in Sigonella and the U.S. Embassy in Rome did not specify how many flights nor how many passengers departed Sunday on the first flights from the U.S. base, saying only that the flights departed at full capacity.

Also Read | South Africa Detects New COVID-19 Variant C.1.2, Most Mutated Variant So Far.

They were bound for Philadelphia International Airport and Dulles International Airport. Sigonella is one of the overseas U.S. bases designated as a stopover for Afghan nationals eligible to be brought to the United States due to work with coalition forces or Western organizations.

The Naval Air Station has designated two barracks buildings and other temporary lodging for the evacuees, each including halal dining, religious and recreational areas. Medical care is being provided, the statement said, and an imam has made daily visits.

Also Read | US Airstrike Hits Suicide Bomber in Vehicle Targeting Kabul International Airport Amid American Evacuation.

The evacuees include hundreds of children, each of whom has received a stuffed toy, clothing and other necessities. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)