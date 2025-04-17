Utah, Apr 17 (AP) An explosion at Northrop Grumman's remote rocket testing site in northern Utah destroyed a building Wednesday.

Officers found no injuries or fatalities in their initial investigation of the wreckage, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.

Also Read | Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Considered Spinning off Instagram in 2018 Over Antitrust Worries, Email Says.

Emergency crews had responded to reports of a loud blast and a dark plume of smoke rising over the rangelands at 7:38 a.m.

It was not immediately clear which building was destroyed and what its purpose was. The aerospace and defense company maintains a large presence in Utah, where it manufactures and tests solid rocket motors.

Also Read | US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance To Visit India Early Next Week; To Meet PM Narendra Modi.

Northrop Grumman did not immediately release a statement.

The public is advised to avoid the area as officials continue to investigate. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)