Washington [US], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Three men who operated two fraudulent political action committees (PACs), private organizations that raise money to influence elections or legislation, face multiple charges in unsealed indictment, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Between January 2016 and April 2017, the defendants obtained approximately $3.5 million from unwitting donors based on false and misleading representations and used those funds to enrich themselves and to pay for additional fraudulent advertisements soliciting donations," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The indictment names Matthew Tunstall and Robert Reyes in the state of California, along with Kyle Davies of Texas. The three solicited contributions to Liberty Action Group PAC and Progressive Priorities PAC under the guise that the PACs were affiliated with or meaningfully supporting specified candidates for public office, the release said.

Tunstall, Reyes and Davies are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, making a false statement to the Federal Election Commission, multiple counts of wire fraud and multiple counts of money laundering, the release added.

Tunstall and Reyes both face a maximum total penalty of 125 years in prison, while Davies faces a sentence of up to 65 years, according to the release. (ANI/Sputnik)

