Moscow [Russia], November 1 (ANI): The coronavirus pandemic only exacerbated the trade war between the US and China and provocations on the part of NATO have become more frequent, Sputnik reported citing Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev as saying.

"The trade war between the United States and the People's Republic of China was aggravated by ideological confrontation and finally turned into a kind of cold war. There are more open provocations now, in particular in Europe. Over the past year, it has become customary that NATO ships constantly approach the Russian borders in the Baltic and Black Seas, sometimes even violating them," the Russian News Agency quoted Medvedev as saying.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

According to Medvedev, the "western sanctions policy did not undergo any changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic," Sputnik reported citing Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"...the struggle with the peaceful commercial project Nord Stream 2 has only intensified. Wars continued, and sometimes with renewed vigor: the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, unquenchable clashes in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, periodic clashes on the border between China and India, a number of conflicts in Africa," Medvedev said.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

Meanwhile, last month US Trade Representative Katherine Tai during the US-China trade relationship said that Beijing's lack of adherence to global trading norms has undercut the prosperity of the US and other countries in the world.

Tai's remarks came while she delivered remarks last month at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) outlining the Biden-Harris Administration's new approach to the US-China bilateral trade relationship.

"For too long, China's lack of adherence to global trading norms has undercut the prosperity of Americans and other countries around the world," Tai said.

"The US-China trade and economic relationship is one of profound consequence, how we relate to each other does not just affect our two countries, It impacts the entire world and billions of workers," she added.

She also reiterated that the US has to make smart domestic investments to increase self competitiveness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)