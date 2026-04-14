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Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): US officials are deliberating the possibility of convening another in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires, although a final decision has not yet been taken, CNN reported.

The officials are reviewing potential dates and locations, contingent on the progress of ongoing talks with Iran and regional mediators in the coming days.

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A source described the discussions as preliminary.

"We need to be prepared to stand something up quickly should things head in that direction," the source said, quoted by CNN.

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Marathon meeting in Islamabad on April 11 marked the culmination of weeks of negotiations involving senior US officials and intermediaries from Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Oman and others.

A regional source told CNN that another round of negotiations remains possible, with Turkey reportedly working to bridge differences between both sides.

Before Islamabad was finalised for the talks, several locations, including Geneva, Vienna and Istanbul, were under consideration.

Geneva and Islamabad are again being discussed as potential venues for another round of negotiations, a source said, as reported by CNN.

People familiar with the negotiations indicated that the US administration remains cautiously optimistic that a diplomatic breakthrough is still achievable. Depending on progress, both sides could consider extending the ceasefire deadline to allow additional time for negotiations.

Meanwhile, a US official confirmed that discussions between Washington and Tehran are ongoing.

"There is continued engagement between the US and Iran and forward motion on trying to get an agreement," the official said, quoted by CNN.

Separately, US President Donald Trump stated that Iran had reached out to the administration earlier on Monday, claiming that Tehran "would like to make a deal very badly." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)