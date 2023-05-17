Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): A US convoy vehicle was attacked in Nigeria, the White House said on Tuesday, however, no US citizens were hurt.

"I just got informed about that here before coming out. It does look like a US convoy of vehicles was attacked. What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved and therefore there were no US citizens hurt," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during a White House press briefing.

However, Kirby said that the US government is aware that there were some casualties as a result of the attack.

"But we are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed, but I don't want to get too far ahead of where we are right now. It just happened and the State Department is looking into this," he added.

Kirby highlighted that the White House and relevant authorities are actively investigating the incident to gather more information and determine the full extent of the casualties.

The attack has prompted concerns about the safety of American personnel operating in Nigeria and underscores the volatile situation in the region. (ANI)

