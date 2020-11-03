Ohio [US], November 3 (ANI): As millions of US citizens cast their ballots for the Presidential elections, Franklin County, Ohio, which includes the city of Columbus, will use paper poll books to check voters in Tuesday, Franklin County Board of Elections Public Information Officer Aaron Sellers told CNN.

Sellers was quoted as saying that the decision to use paper poll books instead of electronic poll book system was taken as there was trouble in updating the electronic poll book after the early voting on November 2.

"There was an issue where we couldn't determine that 100 per cent of it was downloaded onto poll pads. Because of that, we decided to go with paper poll books," Sellers said.

While noting that the new process might slow things a bit but about 50 per cent of the registered voters have already cast their ballots, he said.

"Up until three or four years ago, that's what we used to do, we used to have paper poll books," Sellers said while adding "We're going old school I guess." (ANI)

