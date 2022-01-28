Pittsburgh (US), Jan 28 (AP) Emergency crews Friday were on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.

Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 am.

Also Read | COVID-19 Was in Europe Weeks Before First Confirmed Cases in China's Wuhan, Says Study.

A photo from the scene shows a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.

There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.

Also Read | China 'Concerned' Over India's Business Environment Amid Tax Probes on Chinese Firms Like Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

A natural gas line was cut and there is a smell of gas in the air, the agency said.

Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.

The collapse comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes bridge maintenance. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)