Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday extended greetings to India on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day and said that both nations share a strong relationship through democratic ideals.

Taking to Twitter, the State SCA (the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in US State Department) said, "Happy 72nd Republic Day, India! The US joins India in honoring the day that marks the adoption of its Constitution, which was pivotal in transforming India into the world's largest democracy. The U.S.-India relationship remains strong, through the democratic ideals we share."

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.

In India's capital city New Delhi, the national flag was unfurled at Rajpath in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Republic Day parade was commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area.

Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area were the Parade Second-in-Command.

Apart from tableaux of Armed Forces, 17 tableaux from different states and nine tableaux from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces, and six from the Defence Ministry were displayed during the annual parade. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)