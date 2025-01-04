Washington, DC [US], January 4 (ANI): Four individuals were hospitalised after a shooting occurred on Friday night in Northeast DC, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The incident, which took place around 9 pm, left three men and one woman injured. MPD reported that all victims were "conscious and breathing" following the attack, WUSA9 reported.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Says Indirect Talks With Israel Resumes in Qatar's Doha.

The shooting unfolded in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way Northeast, located just 500 feet from the NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Avenue Metro station.

Two of the injured victims were transported to a hospital by emergency medical services, while the remaining two reportedly made their way to a medical facility independently. The police described the victims' conditions as stable at the time of their arrival.

Also Read | Earthquake in Ethiopia: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 on Richter Scale Hits Country, Raises Concern Over Volcanic Eruption.

MPD provided updates on the incident via X, stating, "Alert: Shooting investigation in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way NE. Preliminary: Adult male and adult female located at the scene, transported conscious and breathing. Two additional adult males arrived at a hospital, both conscious and breathing."

https://x.com/DCPoliceDept/status/1875361732195184677

In a subsequent post, MPD added, "Detectives are on scene investigating this case."

https://x.com/DCPoliceDept/status/1875361845420421143

The location of the incident, near a prominent transit hub, heightened concerns for safety among local residents and commuters. The area, which is typically bustling with activity, was cordoned off as detectives worked to gather evidence and identify potential witnesses.

Police have yet to release the identities of the victims or provide any information regarding suspects or motives, as per a report by WUSA9. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)