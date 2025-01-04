Addis Ababa, January 4: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Ethiopia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said reported by the Jerusalem Post. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. Earlier in the day, Anadolu Ajansi reported a volcanic eruption at Ethiopia's central Mount Dofan. The region has recently experienced frequent minor tremors, according to local media reports.

These frequent tremors have raised concern over a potential major disaster, especially in the Awash Fentale region, which is approximately 142 miles (230 kilometres) from Addis Ababa. In recent weeks, the region has experienced more than a dozen minor earthquakes, prompting residents to look at the issue with concern.

Regional Administrator Abdu Ali has said the authorities are making efforts to prevent casualties by relocating at-risk residents to safer areas, the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The tremors are continuing and becoming more powerful, with the most recent being felt in Addis Ababa overnight, Ali noted

