Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): The United States has expressed deep concern over the conditions in Hong Kong since the imposition of the authoritarian National Security Law by the Chinese Communist Party saying that Americans must reconsider travel to Hong Kong.

The Department of State, in its updated travel advisory, warned Americans about lack of judicial oversight, according to South China Morning Post.

The travel advisory by the State Department, as of December 17, for Hong Kong stands at Level 3: Reconsider Travel. The State Department categorises travel to foreign countries on four levels; Level 1: Exercise Normal Caution, Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution and Level 4: Do Not Travel.

"The National Security Law also covers offenses committed by non-Hong Kong residents or organisations outside of Hong Kong, which could subject US citizens who have been publicly critical of the PRC (People's Republic of China) to a heightened risk of arrest, detention, expulsion, or prosecution. PRC security forces, including the new Office for Safeguarding National Security, now operate in Hong Kong and are not subject to oversight by the Hong Kong judiciary," the advisory from the State Department as of December 17 read.

With regard to participating in demonstrations or any other activities that authorities interpret as constituting an act of secession, subversion, terrorism, or collusion with a foreign country, the advisory said, could result in criminal charges.

"US citizens are strongly cautioned to be aware of their surroundings and avoid demonstrations," it read further.

The advisory pointed out about a propaganda campaign being run by the CCP that falsely accused individuals, including US citizens, of fomenting unrest in Hong Kong where in some cases, "the campaign has published their personal information, resulting in threats of violence on social media."

The draconian National Security Law was imposed on the city by Beijing criminalizes secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces and carries with it strict prison terms. It came into effect from July 1. (ANI)

