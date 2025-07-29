New York [US], July 29 (ANI): Following a shooting incident that left at least one New York Police Department (NYPD) officer and two civilians injured near a corporate office building in midtown Manhattan on Monday (local time), the NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that the lone shooter has been "neutralised," as reported by CNN.

According to a post on X, the NYPD Commissioner stated, "At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralised."

According to CNN, citing a source, a man was seen carrying a long rifle entering a 634-foot skyscraper building at 345 Park Avenue, which houses offices for the NFL and investment firm Blackstone, prompting a swift response from authorities.

One civilian is reportedly in critical condition, while another civilian and the police officer--who was shot in the back--are expected to recover, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official. The NYPD bomb squad has also been deployed to the scene.

Meanwhile, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also stated that authorities from the agency are also at the scene assisting the NYPD.

"The FBI is on scene at the Manhattan crime scene. The NYPD currently has the lead in this investigation. Our personnel are there to support their efforts. Motive is currently under investigation," Bongino stated in a post on X.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the ongoing investigation and advised residents near the area to remain indoors and take safety precautions.

"I have been on scene at the shooting in Midtown, and we can report the shooter is neutralised. The NYPD are now searching 345 Park Avenue carefully. If you are in the building, please stay where you are. People have been shot and injured, and I will soon be going to the hospital," Adams stated in a post on X. (ANI)

