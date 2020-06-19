World News | US Has Option of Complete Decoupling from China, Says Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): The United States has the option of a complete decoupling from China, said President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time).

His statement came a day after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said it might not be possible to decouple the two countries' economies.

"It was not Ambassador Lighthizer's fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn't make myself clear, but the US certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China," Trump said in a statement, cited by Sputnik news agency.

Lighthizer in testimony to Congress on Wednesday said he did not believe decoupling the two economies was a policy option at this point. (ANI)

