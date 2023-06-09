New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The US-India trade relationship is crucial and bilateral trade plays a key role in addressing shared challenges in the global economy, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said here on Friday.

"The #USIndiaTrade relationship is crucial, and bilateral trade plays a key role in addressing shared challenges in the global economy. I look forward to focusing on strengthening trade ties & advancing our economic relationship," the US Ambassador tweeted on Friday.

Also Read | Virgin Crocodile Gets Pregnant in Costa Rica Zoo: Crocodile Found to Have Made Herself Pregnant, Scientist Study Rare Case of ‘Virgin Birth’.

Garcetti on Thursday met Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal and the two discussed ways to enhance collaboration across various sectors to give a further push to the growing India-US strategic partnership.

"Delighted to meet US Ambassador Eric Garcetti today. Discussed ways to enhance collaboration across various sectors to give further impetus to our growing strategic partnership," Goyal tweeted on Thursday.

Also Read | Donald Trump Indicted: Know Everything About Classified Documents Case and What’s Next for Former US President.

Recently, the US Mission in India held its 7th Annual Student Visa Day countrywide with consular officers interviewing Indian Student Visa applications.

While speaking at the US Embassy, Garcetti said that more Indians throng the United States as students than from any other country.

"It was so inspiring to see the work of this mission and to feel the strength of the United States and India relationship. More Indians come to the United States as students than students from any other country. Last year, India became number 1 and I don't see that changing ahead in the future. I see that relationship at the very top of how we articulate our values of welcoming not just Americans to higher education but to opening that door to people worldwide," the envoy said.

"One out of every 5 US students visa was issued here in India in 2022. One out of five in the world which is more than the proportion of the Indian population in the world. So, Indians have not only pursued an education in the United States but for decades have shown their excellence in the United States and we are on track to process the highest number of visa applications in our history," he added.

Earlier, Garcetti said he will prioritize working with India to build green energy solutions.

"As Ambassador, I will prioritize working with India to build green energy solutions and will support our growing bilateral effort to ensure a successful green energy transition," Garcetti said at the "Conversations on US & India: Actions for Clean Air and Better Health" event at the India International Centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)