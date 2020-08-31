Washington, Aug 31 (PTI) Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said that the relationship between the US and India has never been so strong as he lauded the role of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in strengthening the bilateral ties.

Speaking about the rapport the two leaders share, Pence said that Trump and Modi are both "larger than life figures."

The relationship between India and the US has never been so strong, but the best is yet to come, the vice president said during a virtual event hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a non-profit organisation.

Pence said that “when you think about the US and India, you think about two strongest democracies in the world, the shared values”.

The relationship has grown dramatically in the past few years, he said.

Pence also praised the role of the 4-million-strong Indian-Americans who have contributed to the prosperity of America.

