Jerusalem, August 31: Describing former president Pranab Mukherjee as a "true friend of Israel", Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday expressed his condolences at the passing away of one of India's most respected politicians, saying he helped strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Mukherjee, a veteran politician, died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84. Also Read | India-China Stand-Off in Ladakh: Chinese Military Demands Withdrawal of Indian Troops From Border.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's Tweet

#Israel stands with the people of #India and the family of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee in mourning his passing. A statesman much respected at home and abroad and a true friend of Israel who strengthened the deep ties between our countries and peoples. ॐ शांति। Shalom. pic.twitter.com/hW8vJdiLTu — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) August 31, 2020

"Israel stands with the people of India and the family of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee in mourning his passing," Rivlin wrote in a tweet. "A statesman much respected at home and abroad and a true friend of Israel who strengthened the deep ties between our countries and peoples," he added. Also Read | Singapore: Indian-Origin Pritam Singh Formally Takes Charge As First Leader of Opposition.

Mukherjee became the first Indian President to visit Israel in October 2015, setting up the stage for the first visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017. Rivlin visited India in 2016 at Mukherjee's invitation and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2018, leading to the elevation of the bilateral ties to the level of strategic partnership.

Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for a removal of a clot in the brain the same day, is survived by two sons and a daughter.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and was being treated for a lung infection. He had suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it. Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest at 4.30 pm. His son Abhijit Mukherjee was the first to break the news of the death of the veteran politician.

