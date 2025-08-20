Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): The United States has once again urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Afghanistan, warning of serious risks to their safety and the possibility of arbitrary detention, Khaama Press reported.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the US Department of State advised Americans to "be aware of risks and make informed decisions" before considering travel to the country.

The advisory explained that Washington uses a special "D risk indicator" in its travel alerts to highlight countries where US citizens face a high danger of wrongful or arbitrary detention. Afghanistan, the report said, tops this list due to the severity of threats on the ground.

https://x.com/TravelGov/status/1957448398765973731

Along with Afghanistan, the State Department flagged several other countries, including Burma, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, and Venezuela, where similar dangers exist.

Khaama Press noted that the warning comes after incidents in which Taliban authorities detained American nationals who had entered Afghanistan, adding to Washington's concern over their safety.

By putting Afghanistan at the top of its risk list, the US government has reinforced its call for citizens to rethink any plans of travel to the country, as per Khamaa Press.

The State Department had earlier this year reissued its Afghanistan travel warning, noting that American citizens face multiple threats, including terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and the risk of wrongful detention. It also stressed that the US Embassy in Kabul has been closed since 2021, leaving Washington unable to provide consular assistance to its nationals.

"Multiple terrorist groups are active in Afghanistan and US citizens are targets of kidnapping and hostage-taking. The Taliban have harassed and detained aid and humanitarian workers. Even if you are registered with the appropriate authorities to conduct business, the risk of detention remains high," the State Department said.

Moreover, the State Department has also issued an alert for Kenya, advising its citizens that terrorist groups could strike with little or no warning.

https://x.com/TravelGov/status/1957807676978786368

The advisory said, "Terrorist groups, such as al-Shabaab, are an ongoing and persistent threat in Kenya. Locations such as hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists continue to be attractive targets. Terrorist groups can attack with little to no warning." (ANI)

