Washington DC [US], January 19 (ANI): The Managing Director of Pune-based real estate firm Kundan Spaces, Ashish Jain, on Sunday made his notable presence among other Indian business leaders during a private reception in Washington DC, ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as as the 47th president of the US.

Jain, who has been part of the real estate business for over two decades, will also be attending Trump's inauguration on Monday.

The Indian businessman also met with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump's son Eric Trump.

Notably, other than Jain, the reception dinner was also attended by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani.

The Ambanis also extended their congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump at the reception.

The Ambanis expressed their hope for deeper India-US relations to the president-elect and wished him a transformative second term of leadership at the White House.

The power couple further emphasised the potential for progress and collaboration between the two nations and the world during his presidency.The couple will be attending Trump's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol on January 20, according to an official involved with planning the event.

Pankaj Bansal, Managing Director of M3M Developers, was also among them, along with Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers and the licensed Indian partner for Trump Towers projects, who is also in the US for Donald Trump's inauguration.

Both Mehta and Bansal are key partners in the development of Trump Towers in India, reflecting the strong ties between Indian business leaders and the Trump Organisation. Kalpesh Mehta, the licensed Indian partner for Trump Towers, has been instrumental in bringing the Trump brand to India.

Bansal and Mehta were invited as part of the friends and family groups that include other Trump partners from around the world.

The inaugural events started on Saturday with a reception and fireworks display at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Inauguration Day will feature a number of high-profile attendees, and the Indian business tycoons will be one of the most notable names on the guest list.

In addition to billionaire Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, tech moguls from across the pond are also attending the ceremony. French billionaire and tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel will be present with his wife.

During the inauguration event, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. He previously served as the 45th president between 2017 and 2021.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. (ANI)

