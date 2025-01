Washington DC, January 19: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani on Sunday extended their congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump at a private reception in Washington DC ahead of his inauguration. The Ambanis expressed their hope for deeper India-US relations to the president-elect and wished him a transformative second term of leadership at the White House.

The power couple further emphasised the potential for progress and collaboration between the two nations and the world during his presidency. The couple will be attending Trump's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol on January 20, according to an official involved with planning the event. US President-Elect Donald Trump Meets Mukesh and Nita Ambani Ahead of His Swearing-In Ceremony (See Pic).

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani Congratulate Donald Trump

#WATCH | US: At the Private Reception in Washington, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani & Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani congratulated President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his swearing-in ceremony The swearing-in ceremony of President-elect… pic.twitter.com/rWIpw19ou4 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025

The couple will have a prominent spot at the ceremony, seated together on the platform with other notable guests, including Trump's Cabinet nominees and elected officials. The Ambanis arrived in Washington DC, on January 18. The inaugural events started on Saturday with a reception and fireworks display at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

On Sunday, Nita and Mukesh Ambani will be attending a "candlelight dinner" with President-elect Trump and an intimate experience with Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance, one of the most sought-after events. Inauguration Day will feature a number of high-profile attendees, and the Indian business tycoons will be one of the most notable names on the guest list. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani To Attend US President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony.

In addition to billionaire Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, tech moguls from across the pond are also attending the ceremony. French billionaire and tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel will be present with his wife. Mark Zuckerberg is also co-hosting a black-tie reception on Monday with the Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson to celebrate the inauguration. The Ambanis are expected to attend this reception as well.

During the inauguration event, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. He previously served as the 45th president between 2017 and 2021. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump.

