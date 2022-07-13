Springfield, Jul 13 (AP) A Massachusetts man previously convicted of indecently assaulting a child has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for inducing a minor in the Philippines into sharing sexually explicit photos, federal prosecutors said.

Charles Fox, 47, of Greenfield, was also sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to 10 years of probation.

Also Read | US Inflation Reached a New 40-Year High in June 2020 of 9.1%.

“Mr. Fox exploited a helpless child on the other side of the world, robbing them of their innocence,” US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

“He engaged in this repugnant behaviour while he was a registered sex offender."

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Leave for Singapore From Maldives.

Fox used Facebook Messenger to communicate with the minor and to receive pornographic images, prosecutors said.

In exchange, Fox wired money to the Philippines.

Fox is a registered sex offender for a 2010 conviction of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty in November to two counts of receipt of child pornography. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)