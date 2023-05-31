Tel Aviv [Israel], May 31 (ANI/TPS): The commander of the US Army's Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael Kurilla landed in Israel on Tuesday morning for a visit as part of the IDF's military exercise "Fist Punch." The visit, which will last about three days, will begin with a tour of Unit 504, the Human Intelligence Unit of the IDF's Intelligence Division.

The general participated in a situation assessment that took place at the Kriya, The IDF command center as part of the "Fist Punch" exercise, which examines the IDF's readiness for combat in several arenas at the same time.

In addition, IDF commanders deepened with innovative combat methods and adapted military capabilities with an emphasis on the operational partnership with the US Army.

Afterwards, the IDF Chief of Staff and the CENTCOM commander held a personal working meeting.

The IDF said that it and the US Army will continue to "deepen the operational relationship out of a shared commitment to maintaining the security of the region." (ANI/TPS)

