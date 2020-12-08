Washington, Dec 8 (AP) The Trump administration has approved a new major arms sale to Taiwan.

The move is sure to draw a firm rebuke from China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province.

The State Department on Monday said it had approved a USD 280 million sale to Taiwan of advanced military communications equipment.

In a statement, the department said it had approved the communications sale to “help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region" and to “contribute to the recipient's goal to modernise its military communication's capability in support of their mission and operational needs”.

The approval is just the latest in a series of such steps the Trump administration has taken to boost Taiwan's defences over the course of the last several months. (AP)

