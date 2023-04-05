Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): United States President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have extended their wishes on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

"Jill and I wish a happy and prosperous Mahavir Jayanti to all those observing. Today, we recognize the values of Mahavir Swami and strive to live with peace, truth, and harmony," Biden said in a tweet.

Many prominent leaders of India, including prime minister Narendra Modi, took to Twitter to wish people on the occasion of Mahavir Day.

"Today is a special day when we recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. He showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society. Inspired by him, may we always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir who was given the name of Vardhaman in his childhood. Lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC to a royal family who at the age of 30 decided to renounce sensual pleasures and leave royalty. He practised austerities and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve 'Kevala Jnana.' He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

The birth anniversary of Mahavira is celebrated with joy and excitement by the Jain community across the globe. Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism who spread peace and harmony through his teachings. The core teachings of Mahavira are non-violence, non-stealing, chastity and non-attachment. Indrabhuti Gautama was the main disciple of Mahavira who wrote his master's teachings for the benefit of the world. (ANI)

