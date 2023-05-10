By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], May 10 (ANI): The United States reacted to the chaos in Pakistan after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday and called for respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan.

US State Department spokesperson told ANI that the US does not have a position on a political candidate or a party. Responding to ANI on the dramatic arrest of Imran Khan in Pakistan the official called for respect of democratic principles.

The US State Department spokesperson said, "We are aware of the arrest of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan. As we have said before, the United States does not have a position on one political candidate or party versus another. We call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law around the world."

Earlier today top diplomats of the United States and United Kingdom during a joint press briefing called for adherence to the "rule of law" in Pakistan.

"We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference in Washington.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed "We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to."

Brad Sherman, an American lawmaker of the Democratic Party, took to Twitter and expressed concern over the arrest of former Prime Minister

In his tweet, Congressman Sherman emphasized America's dedication to democracy, the rule of law in Pakistan, US support for human rights and free speech worldwide.

He tweeted, "As I have said several times in recent months regarding #Pakistan, America is dedicated to democracy and rule of law around the world. We stand not with individual politicians but with human rights and free speech."

To address the issue, Congressman Sherman spoke to Voice of America Urdu and requested that Imran Khan be broadcasted live to assure his supporters that he is safe.

He tweeted, "Just spoke to @voaurdu - they will edit the tape and broadcast. Called for #ImranKhan to be live-streamed so people know he is safe, and for him to have access to attorneys and family."

Expressing concerns over the images of Khan's arrest, the lawmaker emphasized the arrests made seem inconsistent with the "claim that this is just about a corruption case."

Brad Sherman tweeted, "My advisor @DrMahmood40 tells me PTI leaders and workers are being arrested around #Pakistan. This would seem inconsistent with the claim that this is just about a corruption case. In a democracy, elections are held on time and the winners are allowed to govern."

Imran Khan was arrested outside Islamabad High Court by Rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The NAB had launched a probe against Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

According to the charges, Imran Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rupees 50 billion - 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, Geo News reported. The cricketer-turned-politician registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on December 26, 2019.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday termed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest "legal," Geo News reported. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who had raised questions over the Rangers' move to arrest Imran Khan from the court's premises on Tuesday announced the reserved verdict. (ANI)

