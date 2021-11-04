Taipei [Taiwan], November 4 (ANI): A Washington report released on Wednesday warned Taiwan against China's plan to force the democratic Island to negotiate on Beijing's terms by 2027.

This came as the US Department of Defence released a report titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China" on Wednesday.

The report points out that a major new milestone for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is 2027, when China plans to achieve the capability to force Taiwan to accept a negotiated surrender and prevent any military interference by US forces, Taiwan News reported.

The report states that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has set 2027 as the deadline for PLA to modernise its armed forces.

The paper cites China's state-run media as reporting that the PLA's goals for 2027 include obtaining the ability to blunt US forces in the Indo-Pacific region and "compel Taiwan's leadership to the negotiating table on Beijing's terms," Taiwan News reported.

The document also says that once China attains its modernisation ambitions, it will provide the communist regime with more credible military options in a Taiwan contingency.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has been witnessing an increase in incursions as Beijing claims full sovereignty over the democratic island.

China has also threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island. (ANI)

