Washington [US], September 10 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals have been revoked to date by the US government as part of the Trump administration's effort to prevent Beijing from using students and researchers to steal intellectual property, technology, and other sensitive information, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"As of September 8, 2020, the Department has revoked more than 1,000 visas of PRC [People's Republic of China] nationals who were found to be subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043 and therefore ineligible for a visa," the spokesperson said in the statement on Wednesday.

Also Read | Bangladesh to Set Up Watchtowers, CCTVs to Monitor Rohingyas, Says Minister AKM Mozammel Haque.

The spokesperson said the number of high-risk Chinese graduate students and researchers considered ineligible is a small number compared to the total number of Chinese students and scholars allowed to study in the United States.

On June 1, the United States began to implement a presidential measure to restrict the entry of Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China's military. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Brexit Deal: UK Publishes Controversial Bill To Break EU Treaty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)