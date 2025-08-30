Washington DC [US], August 30 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that the US would not issue visas to Palestinian officials to bar them from attending the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York next month.

According to a statement by the US Department of State, the visa ban applies to officials from the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organisation who are not based at the Palestinian mission to the UN.

Also Read | Japan: PM Narendra Modi Reaches Sendai With Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on Shinkansen Bullet Train, Will Visit Key Semiconductor Facility.

"In accordance with US law, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. The Trump Administration has been clear: it is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace," read the statement.

The statement said that the Palestinian Authority must end its affiliation with terrorism and must condemn the same.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Calls Japan Visit 'Productive', Highlights Key Gains in Strengthening India-Japan Strategic Ties.

"Before the PLO and PA can be considered partners for peace, they must consistently repudiate terrorism -- including the October 7 massacre -- and end incitement to terrorism in education, as required by US law and as promised by the PLO. The PA must also end its attempts to bypass negotiations through international lawfare campaigns, including appeals to the ICC and ICJ, and efforts to secure the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state. Both steps materially contributed to Hamas's refusal to release its hostages, and to the breakdown of the Gaza ceasefire talks," added the statement.

The statement further stated that the Palestinian mission will receive waivers as per the UN Agreement, but it must adhere to US laws.

"The PA Mission to the UN will receive waivers per the UN Headquarters Agreement. The United States remains open to re-engagement that is consistent with our laws, should the PA/PLO meet their obligations and demonstrably take concrete steps to return to a constructive path of compromise and peaceful coexistence with the State of Israel," the statement added.

The Trump administration had previously sanctioned members of the PA and PLO, accusing them of the "glorification of violence" and "undermining peace", as per Al Jazeera.

It was not immediately clear which officials the denials would apply to, as UN members and non-member observers, such as Palestine, typically send large delegations to the UNGA, Al Jazeera reported.

Palestinian Authority Mission to the UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour stated that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plans to attend the UN gathering next month, which is scheduled to include a segment on September 22 dedicated to Palestinian rights.

Mansour said it was unclear whether the US move would affect Abbas's planned visit, as reported by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)