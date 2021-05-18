Washington, May 18 (PTI) The United States will continue to provide a range of assistance to India, as its "important partner" continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said Monday.

President Joe Biden, who has announced a USD 100 million worth of COVID-19 assistance to India, is deeply engaged with the assistance program, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

"The President is, of course, kept abreast of the COVID pandemic - how it's impacting different regions in the world, including our important partners in India. And he has been deeply engaged as we've made determinations about the type of relief and assistance that we can and should provide," Psaki said.

Responding to a question on India's COVID-19 situation, Psaki said the United States will continue to work through how it can provide assistance to its important partner during this difficult time.

"We expect our assistance to be about USD 100 million. We've sent seven air shipments funded by the US Agency for International Development to India. The seventh flight, carrying additional oxygen concentrators via commercial shipping center, arrived today, and that obviously is critical for a number of the patients who have already been - are already battling COVID," she said.

"We will continue to provide a range of assistance. We will remain in touch about what the direct needs are on the ground, and hope that we can play a constructive role in reducing the numbers and bringing some relief to the people of India," Psaki said.

