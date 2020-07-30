Washington, Jul 30 (AP) Spurred on by President Donald Trump's demand to pull troops out of Germany, the US will bring about 6,400 forces home and shift about 5,600 to other countries in Europe, American defence leaders said Wednesday, detailing a Pentagon plan that will cost billions of dollars and take years to complete.

The decision fulfils Trump's announced desire to withdraw troops from Germany, largely because of its failure to spend enough on defense. A number of forces will go to Italy, and a major move would shift US European Command headquarters and Special Operations Command Europe from Stuttgart, Germany, to Belgium.

The future of the plan is uncertain, at best, since it relies on support and funding from Congress, and a number of members have voiced opposition. And it may not survive at all if Trump isn't reelected.

Lawmakers have condemned the troop cuts as a gift to Russia fuelled by Trump's spite at Germany. But Defense Secretary Mark Esper defended the plan Wednesday, saying that while the decision was "accelerated" by Trump's orders, the moves also promote larger strategic goals to deter Russia, reassure European allies and shift forces farther east into the Black Sea and Baltic regions.

"We're moving forces out of central Europe, Germany, where they've been since the Cold War," Esper said, adding that it will shift US forces east, closer to Russia, "where our newest allies are."

Trump, however, reasserted his very narrow reason Wednesday, telling reporters, "We're reducing the force because they're not paying their bills. It's very simple. They're delinquent." He added that he might rethink the decision to pull troops out of Germany "if they start paying their bills."

Trump has repeatedly accused Germany of failing to pay bills, which is a misstatement of the issue. NATO nations have pledged to dedicate 2 per cent of their gross domestic product to defense spending by 2024, and Germany is still short of that goal, at about 1.4 per cent.

Esper said the military moves will cost in the "single digit" billions of dollars, though bringing troops home could reap some future deployment savings. Some smaller units could move within months, and the plan leaves about 24,000 troops in Germany.

Twenty-two Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee sent a letter to Trump saying a reduced US commitment to Europe's defense would encourage Russian aggression. And Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Wednesday called the plan a "grave error," saying it's a slap in Germany's face that will do lasting harm to American interests.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, meanwhile, welcomed the US move and said Washington has been consulting allies on the matter recently. Trump's announcement on the withdrawal in June blindsided the alliance.

Germany's Defence and Foreign Ministries, in a joint statement, noted the announcement, and said that "planning is not yet complete and may be subject to further adjustments." Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended Germany's defense spending, saying that it has increased and that the country will continue to work toward the 2 per cent benchmark.

Under the plan, the Air Force's 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron could be the first to move, going from Germany to Italy, said Gen. Tod Wolters, head of US European Command. An Air Force F-16 squadron and several other small units are also slated to go to Italy.

Following the announcement, a lawmaker with Germany's opposition Left Party, which has its roots in the former East German communist party and has urged a US troops withdrawal, called the plan "far from sufficient."

"Wars are waged all over the world through the US bases in Germany, including drone attacks that violate international law," said Tobias Pflueger, deputy party leader with the Left.

The Pentagon announcement is closely tied to the plan to increase the US troop presence in Poland, a shift long desired by Warsaw and Polish President Andrzej Duda. (AP)

