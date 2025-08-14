Washington DC [US], August 14 (ANI): The US government on Wednesday (local time) stated that it is 'looking forward' to strengthening its cooperation with Pakistan in areas of critical minerals and hydrocarbons, with a renewed focus on economic cooperation in other emerging sectors.

Announcing its intent in a congratulatory message on Pakistan's Independence Day, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a statement, highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations.

"On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14," Rubio said in the statement issued by US Department of State.

He also acknowledged Pakistan's engagement with the US on key fronts, particularly counterterrorism and trade.

"The United States deeply appreciates Pakistan's engagement on counterterrorism and trade. We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis," the statement further read.

The message comes at a time when Washington is actively seeking to further its ties with India's terror-harbouring neighbour.

Earlier in July, US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Pakistan, touting a joint initiative to develop oil reserves in the country and even floated the idea that "some day" Islamabad might sell oil to New Delhi.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the United States and Pakistan are currently in the process of selecting the oil company for the partnership.

"We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling Oil to India some day!" Trump stated.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration had also announced the lowest tariff rates for Pakistani goods to the US in South Asia in his new tariff plans announced earlier this month, with 19 per cent imposed on Islamabad.

India, on the other hand, faced a 25 per cent tariff under the new plan. Moreover, Trump later announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods to the US, bringing the total to 50 per cent, due to India's continued oil purchases from Russia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has slammed the US's move to impose additional tariffs, calling it "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", and further noted that New Delhi would take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests".

Notably, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir visited the US for the second time in less than two months, where he reportedly said Pakistan could use nuclear weapons to take down India and "half the world" in the event of an existential threat during an event in Florida.

The trip comes after a private luncheon with Trump in June, during which the Pakistan Army Chief recommended Trump's name for the Nobel Peace Prize. (ANI)

