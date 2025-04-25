Cricket

Live Score
SRH vs CSK 43 T20 (N) Match
SRH
VS
CSK
Toss won by SRH and elected to Field

World News | US to Loosen Rules on Tesla, Other Carmakers Taking on China in Race for Self-driving Cars

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Trump administration is loosening rules to help US automakers like Elon Musk's Tesla develop self-driving cars so they can take on Chinese rivals.

Cricket

Live Score
SRH vs CSK 43 T20 (N) Match
SRH
VS
CSK
Toss won by SRH and elected to Field

World News | US to Loosen Rules on Tesla, Other Carmakers Taking on China in Race for Self-driving Cars

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Trump administration is loosening rules to help US automakers like Elon Musk's Tesla develop self-driving cars so they can take on Chinese rivals.

Agency News PTI| Apr 25, 2025 06:22 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | US to Loosen Rules on Tesla, Other Carmakers Taking on China in Race for Self-driving Cars
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

New York, Apr 25 (AP) The Trump administration is loosening rules to help US automakers like Elon Musk's Tesla develop self-driving cars so they can take on Chinese rivals.

US companies developing self-driving cars will be allowed exemptions from certain federal safety rules for testing purposes, the Transportation Department said on Thursday.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Nationals Will Be Sent Back, Action on Those Staying Illegally, Says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

The department also said it will streamline crash reporting requirements involving self-driving software that Musk has criticized as onerous and will move toward a single set of national rules for the technology to replace a patchwork of state regulations.

“We're in a race with China to out-innovate, and the stakes couldn't be higher,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a statement. “Our new framework will slash red tape and move us closer to a single national standard.”

Also Read | Thailand Earthquake: Chinese Investments Under Scrutiny Following 1st Arrest of Chinese Company Official After Building Collapse in Bangkok.

The new exemption procedures will allow US automakers to apply to skip certain safety rules for self-driving vehicles if they are used only for research, demonstrations and other non-commercial purposes. The exemptions were in place previously for foreign, imported vehicles whose home country rules may be different than those in the US.

The decision comes a day after Musk confirmed on a conference call with Tesla investors that the electric vehicle maker will begin a rollout of self-driving Tesla taxis in Austin, Texas, in June.

It's not clear how the exemptions from National Traffic Safety Administration rules will affect Tesla specifically. The company has pinned its future on complete automation of its cars, but it is facing stiff competition now from rivals, especially China automaker BYD.

The crash reporting rule being changed has drawn criticism from Musk as too burdensome and unfair. Tesla has reported many of the total crashes under the rule in part because it is the biggest seller of partial self-driving vehicles in the US.

Traffic safety watchdogs had feared that the Trump administration would eliminate the reporting rule. The transportation statement on Thursday said reporting will be loosened to “remove unnecessary and duplicative” requirements but that the obligation to report crashes will remain. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

World News | US to Loosen Rules on Tesla, Other Carmakers Taking on China in Race for Self-driving Cars

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Trump administration is loosening rules to help US automakers like Elon Musk's Tesla develop self-driving cars so they can take on Chinese rivals.

Agency News PTI| Apr 25, 2025 06:22 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | US to Loosen Rules on Tesla, Other Carmakers Taking on China in Race for Self-driving Cars
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

New York, Apr 25 (AP) The Trump administration is loosening rules to help US automakers like Elon Musk's Tesla develop self-driving cars so they can take on Chinese rivals.

US companies developing self-driving cars will be allowed exemptions from certain federal safety rules for testing purposes, the Transportation Department said on Thursday.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Nationals Will Be Sent Back, Action on Those Staying Illegally, Says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

The department also said it will streamline crash reporting requirements involving self-driving software that Musk has criticized as onerous and will move toward a single set of national rules for the technology to replace a patchwork of state regulations.

“We're in a race with China to out-innovate, and the stakes couldn't be higher,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a statement. “Our new framework will slash red tape and move us closer to a single national standard.”

Also Read | Thailand Earthquake: Chinese Investments Under Scrutiny Following 1st Arrest of Chinese Company Official After Building Collapse in Bangkok.

The new exemption procedures will allow US automakers to apply to skip certain safety rules for self-driving vehicles if they are used only for research, demonstrations and other non-commercial purposes. The exemptions were in place previously for foreign, imported vehicles whose home country rules may be different than those in the US.

The decision comes a day after Musk confirmed on a conference call with Tesla investors that the electric vehicle maker will begin a rollout of self-driving Tesla taxis in Austin, Texas, in June.

It's not clear how the exemptions from National Traffic Safety Administration rules will affect Tesla specifically. The company has pinned its future on complete automation of its cars, but it is facing stiff competition now from rivals, especially China automaker BYD.

The crash reporting rule being changed has drawn criticism from Musk as too burdensome and unfair. Tesla has reported many of the total crashes under the rule in part because it is the biggest seller of partial self-driving vehicles in the US.

Traffic safety watchdogs had feared that the Trump administration would eliminate the reporting rule. The transportation statement on Thursday said reporting will be loosened to “remove unnecessary and duplicative” requirements but that the obligation to report crashes will remain. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Google Trends Google Trends
dewald brevis
50000+K+ searches
pk
5000+K+ searches
stock market today
5000+K+ searches
why market down today
5000+K+ searches
aai
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
Jammu and Kashmir
Google Trends Google Trends
dewald brevis
50000+K+ searches
pk
5000+K+ searches
stock market today
5000+K+ searches
why market down today
5000+K+ searches
aai
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints