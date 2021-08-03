Washington [US] August 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has informed Indonesia that it will provide an additional USD 30 million in coronavirus-related assistance, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a press release.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of Indonesia in Washington, DC to discuss opportunities to deepen the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership," Horne said on Monday.

"Mr. Sullivan informed Foreign Minister Marsudi that the United States will provide an additional $30 million in COVID-19 assistance to Indonesia."

The United States has provided the government of Indonesia more than $65 million in assistance since the coronavirus pandemic started, Horne said.

The United States will continue to high-level talks with Indonesia to promote freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region, Horne added. (ANI/Sputnik)

