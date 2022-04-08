Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday thanked the Slovakian government for providing an S-300 air defense system to Ukraine and said that in order to enable this transfer and ensure the continued security of Slovakia, the United States will reposition a US Patriot missile system to Slovakia.

This comes at a time when Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger on Friday said that his country has provided an S-300 air defence system to Ukraine against Russia's aggression.

"I want to thank the Slovakian government for providing an S-300 air defense system to Ukraine, something President Zelenskyy has personally raised with me in our conversations. To enable this transfer and ensure the continued security of Slovakia, the United States will reposition a US Patriot missile system to Slovakia," said Biden in his statement.

Biden stressed on US' support to Ukraine amid Russian aggression. "Since the outset of my administration, the United States has placed the highest priority on delivering critical military capabilities to Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russian aggression," he added.

Highlighting the US' military capabilities supplied to Ukraine, Biden noted, "The entire world has now witnessed the effectiveness of those weapons, as courageous Ukrainian forces have used them to repel the Russian attack on Kyiv, keep the skies of Ukraine contested, and deliver severe blows to the Russian military."

In addition to US-produced weapons, Biden said that the US has also worked to facilitate the transfer of capabilities from its Allies and partners around the world. Biden emphasized, "Now is no time for complacency."

The Presiden also slammed Russia saying that the Russian military may have failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv, but it continues to "inflict horrific acts of brutality on the Ukrainian people".

"As the Russian military repositions for the next phase of this war, I have directed my Administration to continue to spare no effort to identify and provide to the Ukrainian military the advanced weapons capabilities it needs to defend its country," he added. (ANI)

